Ed Shareen killed off in a newspaper blunder

Web Desk: An Iceland newspaper made a blunder of Ed Sheeran’s death. They printed the 26-year-old Brit’s picture next to an obituary for an 82-year-old mechanic who worked for Swedish car giant Volvo.

This mistake was shocking for the singer’s fan, live in Iceland.

Recently, Sheeran revealed that he had to have skin grafts on his foot after stepping into a geyser while in the country last year. He quoted, “I put my foot in a boiling geyser, like a boiling pool on top of a mountain, by mistake. It melted all the skin off my foot and then they had to put a skin graft on it. This was on my 25th birthday.”

Source: Deccanchronicle