Eating these 5 veggies and fruits raw can be dangerous

Vege.jpg

-File Photo

Web Desk: There are various fruits and vegetables that should be cooked first before consuming it. The main factor being nutrient absorption in our body.

Here is a list of some veggies and fruits that should not be consumed raw.

Tomatoes

—File Photo

It contains lycopene and antioxidants that release better when cooked. It helps in better absorption of lycopene in our body.

Potatoes

-File Photo

It is the most eaten food. It should not be consumed raw because it increases their beta-carotene content.

Carrots

- File Photo

Carrots will release beta-carotene at a greater pace after cooking. Therefore, we should not consume it raw.

Cauliflower

-The Spurce

Consuming raw cauliflower is not good for our digestion.

Spinach

source: tablespoon.com

You get more calcium, iron and magnesium after cooking spinach. It also boasts antioxidant content.

Source: Timesofindia