Eating these 5 veggies and fruits raw can be dangerous

Web Desk: There are various fruits and vegetables that should be cooked first before consuming it. The main factor being nutrient absorption in our body.

Here is a list of some veggies and fruits that should not be consumed raw.

Tomatoes

It contains lycopene and antioxidants that release better when cooked. It helps in better absorption of lycopene in our body.

Potatoes

It is the most eaten food. It should not be consumed raw because it increases their beta-carotene content.

Carrots

Carrots will release beta-carotene at a greater pace after cooking. Therefore, we should not consume it raw.

Cauliflower

Consuming raw cauliflower is not good for our digestion.

Spinach

You get more calcium, iron and magnesium after cooking spinach. It also boasts antioxidant content.

Source: Timesofindia