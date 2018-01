HUNGO: At least two people have been killed in a drone attack on the house situated near Orkazai Agency.

On Wednesday, two missiles were shot at the house located in Spin Tal Dappah Mamozai area, as a result of which the house was completely destroyed.

Two people including the alleged commander of Haqqani group, Ahsaan aka Khoray were killed in the attack. According to the source, both the deceased belonged to Haqqani network.

SHO Tal Ameer Zaman has confirmed the death of Nasir Mehmood.