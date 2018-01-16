Disorganized residual presence of terrorists being targeted in Pakistan: COAS

SRI LANKA: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan is now targeting disorganised residual presence of terrorists under Operation Raddul Fasaad after clearing troubled areas from terrorists of all hues and colours.

He gave these remarks at meetings with Sri Lankan military leadership, including the Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of all three services, in Sri Lanka.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan and Sri Lanka are probably the only two countries which understand what it takes to defeat the menace of terrorism.

The Sri Lankan leadership expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Pakistan’s unequivocal moral and material support during Sri Lanka’s successful war on terror.—Radio Pakistan