ISLAMABAD: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has termed statement of Indian Army Chief against Pakistan as irresponsible.

In an interview on Saturday, he said that such statements do not suit to those who occupy important positions.

He said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state having vigilant national and professional army and India should not misunderstand it.

DG ISPR said India is involved in state-terrorism through non-traditional ways.