Dense fog disrupts rail, road, and air traffic in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The dense fog paralyzed routine life and disrupted rail, road and air traffic in different cities of Punjab, late Monday night.

A Motorway spokesman talking to private news channel said, the Motorway sections from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad to Gojra have been closed as visibility was down to zero. Similar situation exists at several places on the National Highway.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use GT road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights. The people have been requested to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Faisalabad, Multan, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Sadiqabad and other plain areas also remained covered with fog while traffic on National Highway was affected due to poor visibility.

The fog has also disrupted flight operations at various airports in Punjab. Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport was shut down and flight operation was cancelled as thick fog dropped visibility down to 20 meters.

Dense fog has also affected railways schedule as several trains were delayed.-AFP