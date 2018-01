ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering huge quantity of arms and ammunition near Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan.

The weapons recovered include two suicide jackets, two hand grenades, a detonator and a battery. Meanwhile, in another operation five rocket propelled grenades, seventy hand grenades and twenty-seven mortar shells were recovered in Saroo Shah Area of Mardan District.—PPI