Coronation secret revealed by Queen Elizabeth after 65 years

-File Photo

Web Desk: England’s Queen Elizabeth revealed coronation secret she kept hidden for 65 years. She said that she had a surprisingly uncomfortable and bumpy ride.

While talking to BBC, she said that her travel to Westminster Abbey in the gold state carriage was uncomfortable and horrible and she added that wearing a crown had ‘disadvantage’.

The Queen was only 27 and a young mum when she was crowned ion 2 June, 1953. The journey was watched by millions.

She further added that there are some disadvantages to the crown, but otherwise, they’re quite important things.

The Queen was giving interview to the royal expert Alastair Bruce for the BBC, to mark her 65 year on the throne.

Source: Deccanchronicle