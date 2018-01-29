Contempt of court appeal against Sharif, daughter accepted

Islamabad: Islamabad high court has accepted court contempt petition filed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Aaj News reported.

On Monday, Justice High Court Imran Farooq accepted the request of applicant Adnan Iqbal.

The applicant with the help of PEMRA gather out some evidence and stated that, “After panama case Nawaz shareef and Maryam Nawaz are spreading hatred against court, Punjab house and Jalsa of Kot Momin are include in the contempt of court category.”

Applicant requested to inquire this case as soon as possible, on which Justice Amir Farooq postpond the hearing to next week.