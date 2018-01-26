Consuming vegetables only can make you stupid

Web Desk: According to the recent study, giving up dairy products could drops a person’s IQ by 13 points because of a lack of iodine in the body.

Studies have shown a startling difference in the IQ of communities who have adequate amounts of iodine in their diet compared to those who don’t. and if they don’t consume it enough during pregnancy, it could put babies at serious risk.

It can lead to tiredness in teenagers because dairy products are needed for the correct functioning of the thyroid.

Source: Deccanchronicle