COAS confirms death sentence of ten terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence of ten hardcore terrorists on Friday, AajNews reported.

According to the statement released by Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), the sentence were awarded by the military courts.

The terrorists were involved in several terrorist activities, killing of civilians, attack on educational institutions, attacking the Law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, the statement said.

In total the terrorists killed 41 security personnel and injured 31. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. They confessed their offences before the magistrate and the trial court.

Other three convicts have been awarded improsonment by the military court besides these 10 hardcore terrorists.

Sami-ur-Rehman, Arshad and Azeem Khan among the others have been awarded death sentence.

Sami-ur-Rehman and Azeem Khan were involved in the death of Major Muhammad Ihsan and nine soldiers. They were also the members of proscribed organization.