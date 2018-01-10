COAS condemns minor girl rape-murder

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the rape-murder of minor girl in Kasur, AajNews reported.
According to ISPR, responding the apeal of parents COAS ordered imediate action against the culprit of rape-murder of innocent Zainab.
It also added that COAS directed all out support to the civil administration to arrest the criminals and to bring them to the exemplary justice.
COAS condemns cold blooded murder of innocent Zainab. Responding to appeal by the aggrieved parents to COAS, directs immediate all out support to civil administration to arrest the criminals and bringing them to exemplary justice.
— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 10, 2018