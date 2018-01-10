COAS condemns minor girl rape-murder

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the rape-murder of minor girl in Kasur, AajNews reported.

According to ISPR, responding the apeal of parents COAS ordered imediate action against the culprit of rape-murder of innocent Zainab.

It also added that COAS directed all out support to the civil administration to arrest the criminals and to bring them to the exemplary justice.