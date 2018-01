ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of rape and murder of four-years-old girl Asma.

As per news report aired by a section of media that a minor girl Asma, resident of District Mardan, had gone missing and later on her dead body was found in nearby fields and was sexually molested before being killed.

Taking notice of the issue, Chief Justice has called report from Inspector General of Police, KPK, within 24 hours.—APP