Karachi: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has directed the IG Police to trace the former SSP Malir Rao Anwaar within three days and present him in the court.

On Saturday, a three member bench of Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib for hearing of Naqeebullah police encounter case in Karachi.

The court expressed dismay over non-appearance of Rao Anwaar in the court and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.