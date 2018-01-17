CII recommends renaming Black Friday as Blessed Friday

ISLAMABAD: The Council Of Islamic Ideology (CII) Wednesday declared that the term ‘Black Friday’ should be renamed as ‘Blessed Friday’ and there was no harm in providing commodities to consumers on cheaper prices and discounted rates on the day.

Chairman CII Dr Qibla Ayaz told reporters that the council had discussed the core meaning of the term ‘Black Friday’ and look at it from an Islamic point of view.

The term Black Friday has come under much criticism from religious quarters as various brands and stores began offering massive discounts in keeping with retail and consumer trends in the United States.

The CII observed that Islam encourages giving discounts to consumers, however, the word Black should be replaced with Blessed. Thus, discounts should be continued as benefits the people.

He said the CII had decided to prepare a research report regarding protests and blockade of roads in light of Islamic teachings.

The CII also debated draft Transgender Bill 2017 to provide members of the transgender community more rights.

The council stressed on re-drafting and making the draft bill more comprehensive.

The CII appreciated the joint declaration of Paigham-e-Pakistan announced last night at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Allama Abdul Hakeem Akbari; Jusitce (Retd) Muhammad Raza Khan; Dr Noor Ahmed shahtaz; Dr Samiha Raheel Qazi; Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi; Maulana Imdadullah; Abdullah; Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussein Naqvi; Justice (Retd) Manzoor Hussein gillani; Dr Qari Abdul Rasheed; Arif Hussein Wahdi; Abu Zafar Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi; Maulan Hafiz Fazalur Raheem; Malik Allah Bakhsh Kalyar; Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem; Dr Sahibzada Sajidur Rehman and Dr Raghib Hussein Naeemi.— APP