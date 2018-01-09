CIA director says Pakistan providing safe havens for terrorists

WASHIGNTON: CIA Director Mike Pompeo says Pakistan is providing safe haven to terrorists who threaten the United States.

Pompeo says U.S. intelligence backs up this assessment.

He said President Trump has made clear to Pakistan that the U.S. is willing to be a partner of Pakistan, but that providing safe haven to terrorists must stop.

“I’ll talk to you about the intelligence perspective, what we see. We see the Pakistanis continuing to provide safe harbour, havens inside of Pakistan for terrorists who present risks to the United States of America. We are doing our best to inform the Pakistanis that that is no longer going to be acceptable so this conditioned aid, we’ve given them a chance. If they fix this problem, we’re happy to engage with them and be their partner. But if they don’t, then we’re going to protect America.”

“The President has made very clear that he needs Pakistan to cease being a safe-haven for terrorists that threaten the United States of America and period, full stop.”—AP