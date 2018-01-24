China says resolution of Kashmir dispute crucial for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: China says it will continue supporting Pakistan on Kashmir dispute as resolution of the issue is crucial for regional peace and security.

This was stated by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing while talking to Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister expressed his gratitude over long-standing support of China to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

He said the Indian forces have been inflicting the worst kind of brutalities against innocent people of the Indian occupied Kashmir for last seven decades.

The Minister also highlighted the ever increasing ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on Line of Control and said that Indian acts of violence in the region are a great threat to the regional peace and security.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing development projects being carried out with the Chinese cooperation.

The Ambassador said China will continue its cooperation with Pakistan in all fields, and wants to cooperate in small roads and hospitals project for wellbeing of the people, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Chinese people and government own their deep relations with Pakistan and wants to see Pakistan as a prosperous and developed country.

Barjees Tahir said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer that will further strengthen the bilateral economic, cultural and political relations between both countries.—Radio Pakistan