China introduces 3D-printed bus shelter

Web Desk: Designing and manufacturing industries’ new trend is 3D-printing. That’s why many things like toys, air craft parts and even house, are designed into 3-D printing. A big country for designing and constructing 3-D printing stuffs is China. Recently, China introduced 3-D printed bus shelter.

Winsun Contruction introduced 3-D printed bus shelter, which is constructed by the recycled waste material. On the surface of the frame, there are traces of original ‘inks’ made by 3D printing machine ink nozzle.

Currently, the shelter is comprised of some tables and chairs, but more stuff will be added in future.

Source: Deccanchronicle