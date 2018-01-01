Two security officials among 8 injured as twin blasts rock Chaman

—Photo by TNN

CHAMAN: At least eight have been injured as twin blasts hit Mall road in Chaman area of Balochistan on Monday morning, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, massive explosions were heard on Mall Road, near special branch. The first blast took place in the busy marketplace and the second blast took place when people gathered at the site of first blast.

At least eight people including two security personnel were injured in the explosions.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and security teams have reached the venue.

The nature of the blast can not be ascertain yet.