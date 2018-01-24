Chairman Senate meets CJ to discuss judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani Wednesday met with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to discuss issues of mutual interest relating to judicial reforms.

Both dignitaries also discussed delays in the current justice system so as to ensure speedy and expeditious dispensation of justice to public at large, here at Supreme Court building, a press release said.

The meeting discussed in detail different aspects to bring the reforms and underlined the need to conduct workshops of experts for judicial reforms so as to get suggestions and input on different issues.

The meeting also disused the issue to take concrete measures to update laws.

The role of parliamentary committee constituted under article 175 of the Constitution, for appointment of judges of superior courts also came under discussion.

The chief justice told the chairman Senate that he would soon hold a meeting with members of the parliamentary committee.

He also thanked the chairman for sparing time and presented a souvenir as a token of respect and gesture of goodwill.—APP