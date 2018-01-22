Car production increases 28.8pc in five months

ISLAMABAD: The production of cars and jeeps increased by 28.84 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2017-18) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

As many as 97,036 cars and jeeps were manufactured during July-November (2017-18) against the production of production of 75,314 units during July-November (2016-17), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) also increased by 19.20 percent by going up from output of 10,358 units last year to 12,347 units during the ongoing year while the production of motorcycles surged by 18.16 percent as its manufacturing increased from 987,546 units last year to 1,166,207 units during the current fiscal year.

According to the data, the production of trucks also increased from 3,212 units last year to 3,889 units during the current year, showing growth of 24 percent while the production of tractors surged by 64.05 percent by expanding from output of 16,889 units to 27,706 units.

However, the production of buses witnessed decreased of 33.39 percent by falling from output of 563 units to 375 units, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of jeeps and cars increased by 17.61 percent as their output went up from 16,124 units during November 2016 to 18,963 units in November 2017.

Likewise, the production of LCVs increased by 42.08 percent, from 1,863 units to 2,647 units while the production of motorcycles went up by 3.55 percent, from 217,207 units to 224,918 units.

The production of tractors also witnessed increase of 9.73 percent by going up from 5,427 units to 5,955 units.

However, the production of trucks and buses witnessed decrease of 2.96 percent and 73.24 percent respectively during November 2017 compared to the same month of last year.

The production of trucks decreased from 676 units to 656 units while the production of buses declined from 71 units to 19 units, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that over all Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) growth witnessed an impressive growth of 7.19 percent during July-November 2017-18 against the same period of last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 134.94 points during July-November (2017-18) against 125.89 points during July-November (2016-17).

The highest growth of 4.47 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.94 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.77growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).—APP