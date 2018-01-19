Bride-to-be should try chocolate wax to get smooth and clear skin

Web desk: Waxing is one of the best way to remove unwanted hairs from your skin. Girls want smooth and clear skin just before their marriage specially so it’s a time when every bride has to choose good product which will not harm their skin.

Choclate wax is mostly used by the saloons basically two types of wax are used by saloons that are dark chocolate wax and white chocolate wax.

Dark chocolate wax:

Using dark choclate wax is better than a normal wax. Dark chocolate wax contains ingrediants which will make your skin more smooth with less pain that are cocoa, soya bean oil, almond oil, glycerin, vitamins and olive oil.it has some benefits:

The ingrediants on which this wax consists will nourish your skin and will never leave your skin rough. It is suitable for every type of skin. It has pleasant smell. It is not as painfull as normal wax. It will help you to remove tanning.

White chocolate wax:

This wax also called as liposoluble wax. In saloons it is mostly named as rica wax. It is combination of vegetable oil, beeswax and glyceral rosinate. It has some benefits:

This wax contain vegetable oil and glceral rosinate so it will give you experience of painless waxing. It is not required to heat it up before waxing so it prevents your skin from burn patches. It nourishes your skin. Pre and post wax oil make waxing easy and non sticky.

*Both wax have more cost than normal wax but it is more benefical to use them than normal wax.

Source: bollywoodshaadis