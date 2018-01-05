Bollywood’s top 6 highest paid child actors

Web Desk: Bollywood is considered as one of the largest film industry in the world. Many people get lots of fame and money by working in Indian film industry. Besides Heroes and heroins, even a child actor charge a huge amount in Bollywood.

Here is the list of top 6 highest paid child actors in Bollywood that will put your paycheck to shame.

Sara Arjun

Baby girl ‘Sara Arjun’, is the highest paid child. She acted in a movie ‘Jazbaa’, she recently did Hollywood movie with Irfan Khan. Her work associates are extremely particular about Sara’s fees. Apart from the charges, she also demands star treatment and a separate Vanity Van.

Darsheel Kumar

He was appeared in the movie ‘Brothers, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Dishoom’. He was requires to shoot for 6 days and was paid 30k per day.

Diya Chalwad

This adorable child worked in movie like ‘Kick’, ‘Pizza’ and ‘Rocky Handsome’. She charged around 25,000 for a day’s shoot, which lasted for roughly 31 days. For advertisement, she charges between 50K-60K per day.

Harsh Mayar

The little boy of movie ‘I am Kalam’ received a lot for his role. He was paid Rs. 1 lakh for shooting 21 days.

Harshaali Malhotra

A very famous child Harshaali Malhotra, who worked with Salman Khan in the movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijan’, was paid a couple of lakhs for her role in the movie.

Mikhail Gandhi

This little star Mikhail Gandhi, played Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood role in a biopic movie of Sachin ‘A Billion Dreams’. He was selected out of the 300 kids, which shows that he was paid much. He also acted in TV commercial like Kinderjoy and Lifebouy.

Source: mtvindia