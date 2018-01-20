Bollywood movie ‘Dhadak’ is all set to release on July 20

Web Desk: Shashank Khaitan’s motion picture Dhadak featuring star kids Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will now hit the screen on July 20. The motion picture was before booked to discharge on July 6. In any case, its date has now been moved to July 20. The purpose of delayed isn’t clear yet.

Dhadak producer Karan Johar shared the news on Twitter with a poster of the movie and a caption that read, “#6monthstoDHADAK #dhadak releasing 20th JULY 2018! Directed by @ShashankKhaitan and PRESENTING #janhvi and #Ishaan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @apoorvamehta18.”

Dhadak is a revamp of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which featured newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The first was created and coordinated by Nagraj Manjule.

Chief Shashank Khaitan had before said in a meeting with media about the film, “The fundamental preface is of contrasts in standing, respect murdering and surviving in that world and I feel that is the contention that is alive all over India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the essential commence (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. Be that as it may, there are varieties.”

Director Shashank Khaitan had earlier said in an interview, “The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations.”

Source: Indianexpress