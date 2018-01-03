Bollywood Khans all set to rock cinemas in 2018

Web Desk: It’s a fact that Indian Film Industry is nothing without Khans. And these Khan never seems to disappoint their fans.

Bollywood’s superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are ready to rock our 2018 calendar with Thugs of Hindostan, Race 3 and Zero respectively.

Amir Khan’s movie Thug of Hinsdotan will release on 8 November on the Hindus’ festive of Diwali while Dabang Khan will come up with Race3, which is scheduled to be released on Eid. Whereas, Shah Rukha Khan’s ‘Zero’ will hit the screen on Christmas this year.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s is all set to grace the screen with the third installment of the popular action franchise, Race. The movie is starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role opposite Salman. Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will perform supporting role.

Aamir Khan

In 2018, Aamir Khan will come with his new movie drama ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. His fans are very excited about his new movie which starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had recently released a teaser of his up-coming movie ‘Zero’, which looks promising. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif are also in the lead role. It will hit the cinemas on December 21.

Source: Indianexpress