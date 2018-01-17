Bilawal condemns brutal murders of minor girls

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the brutal rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that the rape and murder of the innocent girl in Mardan was a heinous crime and stressed that culprits should be brought to justice.

Bilawal said that innocent girls in Kasur and Mardan are being subjected to inhuman and worst atrocities.

He further said that his party will not remain quiet on such horrific incidents anywhere and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in these incidents.—APP