Best protection against terrorism strong democracy: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir says that the best protection against terrorism is strong democracy.

He was briefing experts on “Pakistan’s Contribution to War against Terrorism” at the prestigious Egmont Institute, the Royal Institute of International Relations of Belgian Foreign Office in Brussels on Friday.

The Minister explained how Pakistan has been bearing the burden of war against terrorism not only in terms of financial resources but also the sacrifices of nearly 70,000 lives of civilians and army personnel.

He said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for peace in Pakistan. He said involvement of Pakistan in any kind of peace process is necessary for attaining peaceful settlement of situation in Afghanistan.