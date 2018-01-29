Babar tops the ICC ranking

Pakistan’s right handed batsman Babar Azam snatched top spot in the ICC’s rankings for batsmen in the T20I format.

Azam was the best batsman regarding runs scored with 109 at an average of 54.50.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s men secured an acclaimed 2-1 triumph in the series, made all the more amazing by the way that a similar group was whitewashed in the five-coordinate ODI arrangement prior in the visit.

The 23-year-old Azam turned out to be just the second Pakistani batsman to accomplish the accomplishment, as previous chief Misbahul Haq additionally held the best spot for a concise period in 2009.