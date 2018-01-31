ATC approves Shah Mehmood’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till February 8 in cases related to violence during a sit-in the capital during 2014.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi appeared before ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand’s court and his bail was approved for surety bond worth Rs. 100,000.

It is to mention that he appeared in the court for the first time after absconding for about two years.

The court is hearing four cases pertaining to violence, including destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel’s building and injuring the then SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 protest.

Both Qureshi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan are named in all four cases. Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Tahirul Qadri and workers of both parties are also named in the cases. Qadri has also been absconding in the

case. —APP