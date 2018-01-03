Army Chief inspects fencing along Pak-Afghan border

—File Photo

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited North Waziristan Agency on Wednesday.

He laid wreath at Shuhada monument in Miran Shah.

General officer Commanding Miranshah gave him detailed briefing about security situation, rehabilitation of TDPs and progress on socio-economic development projects in the Agency.

The Army Chief also visited newly constructed border forts and fencing along Pak-Afghan border.

He appreciated the efforts of the formation for speedy and quality work for border security measures.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited home of Muhammad Ali Khan at Gharh Khel, Karak today.

Muhammad Ali Khan has 8 sons; three of them have laid their lives for motherland in various operations.

Besides his own sons, his two nephews have also sacrificed their lives for the country while four nephews are presently serving in Army.

The Army Chief paid rich tributes to the proud family for their great sacrifices.

Muhammad Ali Khan and his family thanked COAS for visiting the family and announcing special welfare package for them and the village.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt was also present during the visit.—Radio Pakistan