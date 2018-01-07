Armed forces to fully respond any external threat: Ahsan

—Photo by Dawn

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says armed forces are fully capable of responding to any external threat and hopped that the US would not take any step for destroying peace of South Asia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the US had failed in Afghanistan but it is blaming Pakistan for its failure, which is totally unfair. Pakistan had been bearing the burden of thirty-five lakh Afghan refugees since more than three decades.

The interior minister said the US had a lot of contradictions in its policies and trying to make Pakistan as a scape goat.

Ahsan Iqbal urged all the political parties should show unity at this time because it is need of the hour.

He said political stability is essential for the stability of any country and some elements are trying to derail the democratic system from the country but they will not succeed in their nefarious design and the government will complete its constitutional tenure.—Radio Pakistan