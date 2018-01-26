Apple increases it’s self-driving cars in California

Web Desk: Apple Company is all set to unveil its self-driving platform, which was scheduled to hit the road last April. According to a report of Bloomberg, the feet strength, which was restricted to only three, has now gone up to 27 vehicles, which are Lexus RX450h hybride SuVs.

Initially, the company had a desire to build a vehicle from scratch under their leadership. But all they could manage is restricting themselves to the self-driving technology and then pitch the same to the companies as they couldn’t spend time building their platform.

Apple is all set to keep their project ‘under wraps’ but DMV’s approval is needed in California for introducing any kind of automobile, that led to the disclosure.

Source: Deccanchronicle