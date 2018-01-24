Apple and Malala joins hands to educate over 100,00 girls

Web Desk: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate and Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple company have joined hand to educate girls by donating funds.

Education for girls has been a hurdle at the global level and a cause very close to Malala’s heart. Apple and Malala have now joined hands to overcome this hurdle, to provide free higher education to over a 100,000 girls.

Malala Yousufzai donated fund with the aims of providing free, safe and quality education to the girls living in struggling countries. Apple is her first partner to support her for his noble cause.

Source: Wittyfeed