-File photo

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan’s alliance with Washington is over after the Trump administration announced the suspension of US security-related aid to Pakistan.

While talking to the US media, Asif said “we do not have any alliance with the US and this is no way to behave like this”.

The minister said that Pakistan is not in isolation after the US announcement of aid suspension and there are other countries that could ally with Islamabad.— Radio Pakistan