Akshay Kumar enjoys Rajnikant’s punches

Web Desk: Bollywood Khiladi, Akshay Kumar thinks that south superstar Rajnikanth has swag in showbix and everything he does is stylish, and he even enjoyed getting punched by him.

During an interview with Mid-day, Akshay said that he enjoyed being on the sets of the movie so much that he claimed that he even has a blast in the scenes where Rajnikant was bashing him up.

Akshay quoted, “Once, we were just sitting on the set, waiting for the next shot and he (Rajnikant) brushed some dirt off his pants. The entire unit was awestruck by how stylishly he did it. Everything he does is so stylish. I even enjoyed getting punched by him,”

Akshay and Rajinikant will be sharing screen space for the first time in sci-fi drama 2.0. The movie will release on April. No official date has been announced yet.

Source: Indianexpress