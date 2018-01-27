Ahsan Iqbal rules out early elections

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Saturday ruled out general election before completion of constitutional term of the incumbent assemblies.

Responding to journalists’ queries after inaugurating the first-ever NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) Facilitation Desk for the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said the Senate election would also be held on time.

The minister said that general election could not be held before July 2018, as the new voter lists and new delimitation of electoral constituencies were yet to be completed.

‘The elements spreading rumours about early holding of general election were, in fact, conspiring against democracy in the country. All such attempts were aimed at formation of a long-time caretaker government in the country.’

Iqbal further said these elements would face sheer disappointment in the next general election as the people would support the agenda of economic development.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif had already nominated Shehbaz Sharif as the candidate for Prime Minister’s office in the next general election and there should not be any ambiguity in this regard.

To another question, he said that ‘on-arrival visa policy’ had existed even before 2013, but it was not clear earlier, adding the incumbent government had ensured transparency in its implementation.