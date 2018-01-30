Ahsan calls for collective efforts to address root causes of radicalization

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the root causes of radicalization and extremism.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of book on the role of Madaris in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the issue of radicalization is not confined to this region alone but the youth in Europe are also joining the terrorist groups and fighting in Syria.

The Minister said pointing fingers will not help address the issue but further complicate the matters. He said the Western world will have to fulfill its responsibility and have to show the same kind concerns for the Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar which they demonstrated for East Timor and South Sudan.

He said the terrorist groups are exploiting the conflicts in Muslim world to their advantage.

In his remarks on the occasion, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua stated that Madrassa reforms have almost been completed and currently we are engaged in the process to give them a legal shape.

He said Wafaqul Madaris has agreed that the seminaries will follow the same syllabus which is being taught in schools and colleges.

Ambassador of Denmark Rolf Holmboe appreciated the recent launch of Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative against extremism which also envisages fatwa against terror attacks.—Radio Pakistan