Ahmed Faraz’s 87th birth anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD: Renowned poet Ahmad Faraz was remembered on his 87th birth anniversary on Friday.

According to a report aired by Radio Pakistan, the real name of Ahmed Faraz was Syed Ahmad Shah and he was born in Kohat on 12th January in 1931.

He was awarded numerous awards including Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ahmad Faraz did his Masters in Urdu, Persian, and English literature and began his practical life from Radio Pakistan. Later he joined Peshawar University as lecturer.

He stayed for six years in Britain, Canada and Europe before returning to Pakistan, where he was initially appointed Chairman Academy of Letters and later chairperson of the Islamabad-based National Book Foundation for several years.

His works include Tanha Tanha, Dard-e-Ashub, Nayaft, Shab Khoon, Meray Khwab Reza Reza, Janan Janan, Beawaz Gali Kochon Mein, Nabina Shehr, Sub Awazein Meri Hein, Pasandaz Mausam. Bodlik, Ghazal Bahana Karun, and Aye Ishq-e-Junoon.

Ahmad Faraz died in Islamabad on August 25, 2008 and was laid to rest at main graveyard of Islamabad.— APP