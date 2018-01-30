Actress moms younger than their on screen sons

Web desk: Well we all know bollywood films are not reality, they just make us feel as a part of their story through acting. Artist in movies sometimes become successful in shaping our emotions or minds. All actor or actresses plays different roles than their real life. Some actresses who become mother on screen were younger than their on screen sons.

Dimple Kapadia and Saif Ali Khan

Dimple Kapadia played role of Saif’s mother in movie cocktail but she is 13 years younger than him.

Rakhi Gulzar and Amitabh Bachan

In 1982 film Shakti cast Rakhi GUlzar as mother of Amitabh Bachan who was born on 11th October 1942. And Rakhi Gulzar was born n in 15th Auigust 1947.

Rohini Hattangadi and Amitabh Bachchan

In 1990 film Agneepath, Rohini Hattangadi play role as a mother of Amitab Bachan but she is 9 year younger than him.

Shefali Shah and Akshay Kumar

Akshay was born in 1967 and Shefali Shah was born in 1972 but she played as mother of Akhsay in movie Wqat.

Sonali Kulkarni and Hrithik Roshan

Sonali Kulkarni played non-permanent mother to Hrithik Roshan In the film Mission Kashmir. Both were conceived in 1974 but Sonali Kulkarni. He was born on 10th January though Kulkarni was born on 3rd November 1974.

Supriya Karnik and Hrithik Roshan

In Yaadein Supriya played role of Hrithik’s mother but she was born in 1975 and Hrithik on 1974.

