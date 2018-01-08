Actor Lindsay Lohan wants to play Batgirl role

Web Desk: Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan has expressed her wish to play the role of Batgirl in Joss Whedon directed film.

Lohan tweeted the wish and asked her fans to tell Jos Whedon. She quoted, “RT if I should star in the new BATGIRL movie and everyone tell @joss,”

RT if I should star in the new BATGIRL movie and everyone tell @joss 😘❤️ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) January 6, 2018

After the failure of DC’s flagship film Justice League, it’s future is still unclear. Despite the reports, it is not certain that there will be a Badgirl film although Warner Bros, the sudios that owns DC Comics, has not planned to alter the DC film slate for upcoming years.

It is hard to say whether Lohan would be a good Badgirl, she may be trying to revive her floundering career and we cannot really blame her for that.

Source: Indianexpress