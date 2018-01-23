Accused in Zainab murder case arrested: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif announced the arrest of accused in rape-murder case of six years old Zainab in a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, AajNews reported.

The 24 years old Imran Ali belongs to Kasur and is serial killer.

“The 14 days, day and night efforts have born fruits and we arrested the culprit Imran Ali who is serial killer”, he said .

He said that the arrest was collective untiring effort of all the civil and military agencies.

He said that DNA of Imran 100 percent matched to the sample taken from crime scene and the culprit confessed in the polygraph test, which was given after the DNA test.

The culprit has been identified after conducting DNA tests of 1,150 people.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked ministers, officials and members of civil and military intelligence agencies to nab the murderer.

He said that if it would up to him, he want the accused should be hanged in public.

He said that he will request to the chief justice of Lahore high court to ensure the culprit is made an example of.

The first phase of investigation has successfuly been completed and the second phase is to bring the culprit to justice.

According to the sources the accused is the resident of the area where Zainab’s house is located.

He said that Asma is also the daughter of nation.

He said that the forensic laboratory of Punjab is one of the best laboratories of South Asia and we will provide our full support to Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa (KPK) govt. in Mardan case.

He said that we must not use these types of critical issues for our political purposes.