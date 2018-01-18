Accountability court summons four witnesses against Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) of Islamabad Thursday summoned four more witnesses in a reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar regarding assets beyond known sources of income and adjourned the hearing till January 22.

The court, however, fixed January 24 for hearing Dar’s plea for restoration of accounts owned by the Hajvery Trust.

AC judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Ishaq Dar.

During the course of proceedings, NAB prosecutor Imran Shafiq informed the court the Islamabad High Court had vacated its stay order on the proceedings of the reference while dismissing his main plea.

He stated that ten out of 28 prosecution witnesses had recorded their statements before the court so far.

The judge observed that maximum witnesses should be summoned on next date of hearing. He also directed the NAB prosecutor to submit response to Dar’s plea regarding restoration of Hajvery Trust’s accounts.—APP