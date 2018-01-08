8 Biggest Bollywood enemies, who can’t bear each other

Web Desk: Relationships, Friendships and battleships usually don’t last long in Bollywood. In the race of becoming successful and famous, actors get jealous which creates sense of hatred among them.

Here is the list of 8 biggest enemies in Bollywood who cannot bear each other.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Once, they both were very good friends. But due to Ranbir Kapoor, both of the successful actresses can’t bear each other. Katrina is supposed to be a reason behind the breakup of Deepika and Ranbir.

Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra

There is a cold war between both of the actresses. The war began in a award function in which both of them wished to be showstopper but Priyanka took her steps back calling it her greatness. Additionally, Katrina boasted that she was the choice of the show that’s why she was the showstopper.

Rani Mukherjee and Aishwarya Rai

They always have a bad terms due to Abhishek Bachchan. After the movie “Bunty and Bubbly’ Abhishek and Rani were rumoured to be in relationship. After that Aish allegedly asked Abhishek to not to work with Rani.

Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu

On the set of movie ‘Ajnabee’ Kareena slapped Bipasha. After that, both of them have never seen together in any movie or at any social gathering.

Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi

Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi had a huge success in the 80’s which created competition between them. Sridevi got extremely jealous with the success of Madhuri’s dance number ‘Ek, Do, Teen’.

Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood’s Kings faced many ups and downs in their relationship. But things went horribly wrong between them at the Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008.

It is also a rumor that SRK said something about Aishwarya which irked Salman and they became enemies. But after all these air the animosity between them has finally settle down as now you can see them in different TV programs together.

Amir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

These leading stars have never been a friend since 1995 when both actors were nominated for a Filmfare award for their performances in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Rangeela. The award was won by SRK.

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor

Once, Kareena called Priyanka ‘accent fake’. Kareena’s jealousy fueled when Priyanka was praised for her acting in a movie ‘Aitraaz’ in which both worked together. Moreover, Kareena’s ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor into Priyanka’s life added more to their fight.

Source: m.dailyhunt.in