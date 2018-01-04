4G enabled Smart Car solution introduced

ISLAMABAD: A mobile phone operator in the country Tuesday announced digital innovation in industry, launching a state-of-the-art 4G enabled Smart Car solution.

A China Mobile Pakistan (Zong 4G) has introduced smart car solution taking 4G users in a new realm of digitalization by offering three features in one innovative vehicle on-board diagnostics OBD -II device, monitored through a Mobile app for both Android and Apple users.

Providing connectivity on go for its customers, the device offers fastest 4G mobile internet, by turning car into a Wi-Fi Hotspot for upto 10 smart phones and devices.

It also offers car diagnostic monitoring by obtaining vehicles on-board data such as RPM, speed, fuel level & mileage in real time.

Besides this, it offers tracking capability enabling the subscribers to track their vehicles in real time by setting safe zones and notifications pertinent to movement of vehicles in and out of defined Geo fences.

The product, designed to make life easier in this fast pacing world, is now available for all Walk-In-Customers at Zong 4G Customer Service Centers in Islamabad and soon will be launched nationwide.

Easy to install, the Zong 4G Smart Car Solution is plug and play for all models of Honda and Toyota beyond the make of 2000. With as minimal time as 30 seconds for installation, the customers can immediately experience the connectivity on go and enter a world of new digital lifestyle.—APP