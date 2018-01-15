45-years-old woman marries a ghost

Web Desk: According to the Metro, a woman Amanda Teague married a 300-year-old ghost named Jack.

In 1700s, Jack was a Haitian pirate who executed for his crimes. He has the ability to switch stereos and lights on and off and even move objects.

A 45-year-old woman from Northern Ireland revealed her relationship with Jack. She stated, “We become really close, the more I learnt about him, the more I liked him. One day he said to me ‘We can actually be together you know’ but I had never heard of an intimate relationship between a spirit and a human before.”

She decided to do so after researching into these kind of spiritual relationships and learnt there are a lot of people in the similar situation.

Amanda already had five children from a previous marriage with a human. The wedding ceremony was held on a boat and a medium was used for Jack to be able to say ‘A do’. A skull and crossbones flag was also used to represent his appearance.

