PM Abbasi urges Trump to retract his Pakistan tweet, tender apology

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the US president Donald Trump to retract his tweet about Pakistan and tender an apology.

Abbasi expressed these views at a talk show at a private TV channel in Islamabad.

About the repatriation of Afghan refugees, the prime minister said Pakistan had hosted three million refugees and bore the brunt of the Afghan issue.

He said that fencing of Pak-Afghan border will continue, adding war is no solution to Afghan issue and the issue can be resolved through dialogue and Afghan owned and Afghan led process.

To a question, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should tender an apology for his derogatory remarks about the parliament.

He said the democratic system is prevailing in Pakistan and all institutions have their specific roles and rights.

About Zainab’s murder case in Kasur, he expressed satisfaction over the Punjab government’s progress in the case.— Radio Pakistan