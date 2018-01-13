Home / Life & Style / 13 children who inherited special feature from their parents

13 children who inherited special feature from their parents

-Brightside


Web Desk: Children usually look like their parents, because they inherit features, habits and passion from their parents.

Here are some people who inherit special features from their parents. You will be surprised to see these amazing photographic examples.

Both mother and daughter have eyes of different colors.

The dad’s index finger was cut off when he was 10, as a result his son’s index is shorter than his pinky.

The Accurate resemblance.

The father and son at the same age.

They are related for sure.

A boy inherited thumb from each parent.

Family business.

Father and son at the same age.

They may be waiting for a miracle.

Father and daughter at the same age.

Inherited passion.

Habits can also be inherited.

The father and daughter both have vitiligo, a rare skin disease.

Source: Brightside

 