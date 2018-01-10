10 ways to improve your eyesight

-PEMF Therapy Education

Web Desk: Eyes are very sensitive and important part of our body. Like any other muscle, you need to train muscles of your eyes and keep them working in a good condition.

Here is the list of 10 proven ways to improve and strengthen your eyesight.

After 2 to 3 hours, close your eyes for few minutes and enjoy the peace.

Do well-known exercise to give your eyes a workout. Do them each day in the order indicated.

If you wear glasses, reduce the time that you have them on.

Massage your eyes in the circulation motions with the help middle and index fingers. Move through points 1 to 6 as shown in the picture.

While walking in the open air, try to focus on the distance rather than focusing on your own legs or in front of you.

Drink carrot juice daily. You can also add olive oil to it, for effective results.

If your eyes are irritating, use aloe vera juice instead of eyedrop.

When your eyes are tired, wash them with warm water.

Try not to stare at the screen (TV, Computer, Laptop or smartphone’s screen) for at least 2 hours before going to bed.

Sit and stare a stationary objects place in an open space. All of your focus should be on it, try not to blink. Then close your eyes, and focus your attention on the space between your eyebrows. Do this for 10 minutes.

Source: Brightside