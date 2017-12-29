Zardari, Qadri discuss APC agenda

—File Photo

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the PPP has always supported Pakistan Awami Tehreek on major national issues.

He was addressing a joint press conference along with PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri after a meeting held at the PAT headquarters, here on Friday.

Zardari said the PPP had always raised its voice in support of the victims.

He said that he, being the president, had transferred his powers to the parliament, while former president Pervez Musharraf used to take every decision on his own.

Qadri said that both parties agreed on all points of agenda of the all parties conference (APC) to be held on Saturday (Dec 30).

Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, former governor Sardar Latif Khosa, PAT General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur were also present in the meeting.—APP