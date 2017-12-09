Zardari, Imran damaging democratic system: Saad

FIle Photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday alleged that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI chairman Imran Khan are damaging democratic system by crossing their limits.

Talking to media here, he said that both politicians were competing with each other in using dirty language against their opponents.

Rafique said the PML-N was the largest party of the country and PPP and PTI tried well to damage it but both the parties would fail in their designs.

“Some of our opponents can join hands even with the ‘Satan’ against us,” he added.

He said all institutions should work within the limits of constitution, adding that four times martial law was imposed in the past.

“We have paid price for democracy and still we are paying price for it. We have not stepped back from our demand of rule of constitution in the country.”

He said it was his pray that may the general elections be held on time.”No one can object on political alliances but objection is raised when politics is practiced on the name of religion,” he stated.— APP